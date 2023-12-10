Which camp are you in for the Champion Chase - El Fabiolo or Jonbon? Our experts have their say

Willie Mullins' superstar El Fabiolo made an impressive reappearance when landing the Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday. The Champion Chase favourite sits ahead of Tingle Creek winner Jonbon in the betting for the Cheltenham showdown, but who do our experts fancy?

'El Fabiolo has the edge over Jonbon'

Jonbon almost produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday, and that has to be applauded given the testing conditions. He produced a powerful turn of foot that would have certainly delighted Nicky Henderson.

However, in the tantalising clash we’ll hopefully see in the Champion Chase, I’m slightly favouring El Fabiolo. Willie Mullins was fairly content with his performance in the Hilly Way, but you get the impression he’ll improve massively for the run. On last season's Arkle he has the edge over Jonbon, who will have a lot to find on his opponent after finishing five and a half lengths behind him in March.

Liam Headd, reporter

'Jonbon will eventually be found out over two miles'

Little was learned over the weekend as evidenced by the market which has barely changed since Friday. My opinion has not altered as I am still in the El Fabiolo camp.

El Fabiolo's Hilly Way comeback was a solid effort with only a few minor mistakes, which can be expected on a testing surface. He cruised through the race, which was the most important aspect with the Champion Chase in mind.

Jonbon: won the Tingle Creek at Sandown

On ability there is very little between them, but Jonbon looks to me a horse who will be at his best over further. He can dominate at two miles in Britain on ability alone but he may become unstuck when he takes on El Fabiolo – just as he was in the Arkle.

James Stevens, West Country correspondent

'El Fabiolo's the best but jumping is an issue'

El Fabiolo with the proviso his jumping holds. He’s probably just about the best chaser in training, but jumping is clearly his Achilles heel on the evidence of his win at Cork on Sunday. He’s not bad, but doesn’t get too high at his fences, and while that’s not necessarily a disaster with these top two-milers, they are taking a liberty or two. He got away with it here, but might not in a Champion Chase.

Remember, Moscow Flyer and Big Zeb were great champion chasers who were successful at Cheltenham, but came down in other years at the track. If you are prepared to take short odds about El Fabiolo, make sure you’re strapped in for the ride.

James Hill, tipster

Read these next:

'Attacker' Jonbon has JP McManus excited for El Fabiolo rematch after battling to fifth Grade 1 victory

El Fabiolo remains evens Champion Chase favourite after successful return with Ascot race a potential next target

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.