Prize-money cuts surely aren't the answer - but there's no doubt racing must do better on aftercare
While listening to a debate among MPs on Wednesday, I was reminded of the works of PG Wodehouse. This might be a common thing – I don't listen to enough in the way of parliamentary proceedings to be confident either way – but even though the first Jeeves book is now a century old, there are still MPs who might be described as having Bertie Woosterish tendencies.
Rather than his yarns about the brainy butler, it was Wodehouse's Blandings Castle series that was called to mind this week. George Eustice, who represents the constituency of Camborne and Redruth in the Commons, was the man who made it happen, when he queried the need for prize-money in horseracing.
"Between the wars, my great-grandfather used to do a lot of showing of pigs," Eustice told his fellow MPs. "He didn't get huge amounts of prize-money but he used to win all sorts of wonderful trophies ... and that should probably be enough because these are, after all, often quite wealthy individuals involved in horseracing."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Gordon Elliott did nothing wrong in the Troytown - but racing's rule-makers still need to wake up soon
- There were few more interesting trainers than David Brown - the self-made millionaire who wanted to listen to everyone
- Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
- Imagine a parallel universe where Frankie Dettori just made a quick, quiet exit...
- Comment: the wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened
- Gordon Elliott did nothing wrong in the Troytown - but racing's rule-makers still need to wake up soon
- There were few more interesting trainers than David Brown - the self-made millionaire who wanted to listen to everyone
- Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
- Imagine a parallel universe where Frankie Dettori just made a quick, quiet exit...
- Comment: the wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened