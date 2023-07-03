The Front Page: IHRB in turmoil over grave financial concern

Growing crises in Britain and Ireland, plus a dual Derby hero, are the hot topics as Richard Forristal, Jonathan Harding and Matt Rennie join Lee Mottershead for the latest edition of The Front Page.

Ireland editor Richard Forristal analyses last week's bombshell news that a matter of grave concern has been discovered within the accounts of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and asks whether the organisation has a long-term future.

Matt Rennie leads discussion on Frankie Dettori's Royal Ascot whip ban before the panel debates whether the BHA is right to remain so positive about its new whip rules and sanctions.

The latest track action is covered by Jonathan Harding, who weighs up the worth of Auguste Rodin's workmanlike success in the Irish Derby.

IHRB in disarray over 'bombshell' relating to 'grave' financial matter with chief financial officer on voluntary leave

Aidan O'Brien trains 100th European Classic winner as Auguste Rodin completes Derby double

