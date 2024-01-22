The Front Page: How can racecourses get their crowds back?

Join James Stevens, Jonathan Harding and Richard Forristal for a look back at the recent big news stories from the racing world.

James reflects on Lingfield's Winter Million meeting and its switch to Windsor in 2025 and the panel discuss whether L'Homme Presse is a leading Cheltenham Gold Cup contender.

Jonathan assesses the latest racecourse attendance figures and what could improve crowds on British racecourses.

After a thought-provoking column, Richard calls for donations for Graham Lee and Richard 'Sparky' Bevis after their incidents remind us of the dangers of the sport.

You can donate donate to Graham Lee's fund here .

And you can donate to Richard Bevis here .

