The Front Page: City Of Troy conquers the Derby - now for America?

In this week’s edition of The Front Page, the team reflects on two Derbys, one Oaks and the latest showdown between racing and betting.

Jonathan Harding looks back at City Of Troy's Epsom triumph and Eleziya's Oaks victory for Dermot Weld and the Aga Khan.

Scott Burton was at Chantilly, where Look De Vega ran away with the Prix du Jockey Club, and forecasts what France's new superstar might do next.

Lee Mottershead ends the show by taking us through his Racing Post Big Read feature that went inside the corridors of power to tell the story of why racing and betting failed to reach an agreement on levy reform.

Watch The Front Page here

