The Front Page: excitement builds for Epsom

In this week’s edition of The Front Page, the team reflect on a remarkable weekend for British trainers at the Curragh and look ahead to this week’s Classics at Epsom.

David Jennings delivers his verdict on Fallen Angel and Rosallion, while he also has his say on short-priced Derby favourite City Of Troy.

Maddy Playle discusses the decision not to press ahead with Sunday evening meetings in Britain following a trial period and much opposition from the sport’s participants.

This week’s show ends with Jonathan Harding considering what the general election might mean for British racing following the collapse of levy talks with bookmakers.

Watch The Front Page here

