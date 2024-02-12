Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Front Page

The Front Page: bookmaker restrictions a major worry for punters and racing

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Bet365 logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoCoral logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoTote logo
Williamhill logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoBet365 logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoCoral logo
Chevron down

Two huge punting festivals and two huge issues for punters exercise the panel on this week's edition of The Front Page.

Maddy Playle gets the ball rolling by assessing the weekend's top performances and particularly Shishkin's Newbury success. Can he now win the Cheltenham Gold Cup? And why were only 5,000 people at Newbury? Both questions are tackled in depth.

Lee Mottershead then highlights his latest Monday column, which criticised overzealous bookmaker restrictions. He argues these must be sending racing fans to the black market. Affordability checks are already doing exactly that, a point that will no doubt be raised at the key Westminster Hall debate later this month. We have the latest on that as well.

Peter Scargill wraps things up by leading debate on the Grand National entries and asking a question that will exercise plenty of minds between now and the great race - how small will the British contingent be?

Watch The Front Page here

Read these next:

‘Pathetic’ restrictions on punters are doing massive damage to racing - and the sport’s leaders are complicit 

Nicky Henderson 'relieved' as Shishkin leaves turbulent season firmly behind with gutsy display in Denman Chase 

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package 

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months! 

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.

 

Racing Post staff

Published on 12 February 2024inThe Front Page

Last updated 17:43, 12 February 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Front Page
more inThe Front Page