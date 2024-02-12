The Front Page: bookmaker restrictions a major worry for punters and racing
Two huge punting festivals and two huge issues for punters exercise the panel on this week's edition of The Front Page.
Maddy Playle gets the ball rolling by assessing the weekend's top performances and particularly Shishkin's Newbury success. Can he now win the Cheltenham Gold Cup? And why were only 5,000 people at Newbury? Both questions are tackled in depth.
Lee Mottershead then highlights his latest Monday column, which criticised overzealous bookmaker restrictions. He argues these must be sending racing fans to the black market. Affordability checks are already doing exactly that, a point that will no doubt be raised at the key Westminster Hall debate later this month. We have the latest on that as well.
Peter Scargill wraps things up by leading debate on the Grand National entries and asking a question that will exercise plenty of minds between now and the great race - how small will the British contingent be?
Published on 12 February 2024inThe Front Page
Last updated 17:43, 12 February 2024
