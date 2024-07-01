The Front Page: decline in 2024 betting turnover a big wake-up call for British racing

Last week the BHA revealed that betting on racing continues to decline, falling almost six per cent in the first quarter of 2024 to extend a rout extending back to 2022.

Joined on The Front Page by Bill Barber and Jonathan Harding, Tom Kerr says the latest figures should be a wake-up call for racing and warns the sport's lack of leadership is hindering efforts to deal with the gathering crisis.

The panel also discusses the imminent general election and its implications for racing, before turning to all the latest racing stories including Betfred's sponsorship of all five British Classics, the debate over the length of the Irish Derby and City Of Troy's appearance in the Coral-Eclipse.

Watch The Front Page here

Read these next:

Betting operators urge patience as turnover on British racing falls by 5.9 per cent in the first three months of 2024

Aidan O'Brien welcomes £2m Triple Crown bonus as Betfred take over backing of all five British Classics

City Of Troy and White Birch on course for Coral-Eclipse clash after 11 confirmations made for Sandown's big race

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.