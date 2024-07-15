The Front Page: Is this racing's Drive To Survive?

Vying for the Front Page this week are all the big stories from Newmarket - including William Buick's 100th top-tier win, weakness in the sprint division and the 2,000 Guineas favourite's latest step forward – alongside a discussion of the forthcoming ITV docuseries, Champions: Full Gallop, and new revelations about the impact of affordability checks on racing's finances.

Our team for this week is Racing Post editor Tom Kerr, deputy industry editor Peter Scargill and reporter Jon Harding.

The show begins with a message of support to John Hunt after the horrific murder of his wife, Carol, and two of his daughters, Hannah and Louise.

