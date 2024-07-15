Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: Is this racing's Drive To Survive?

Vying for the Front Page this week are all the big stories from Newmarket - including William Buick's 100th top-tier win, weakness in the sprint division and the 2,000 Guineas favourite's latest step forward – alongside a discussion of the forthcoming ITV docuseries, Champions: Full Gallop, and new revelations about the impact of affordability checks on racing's finances.

Our team for this week is Racing Post editor Tom Kerr, deputy industry editor Peter Scargill and reporter Jon Harding.

The show begins with a message of support to John Hunt after the horrific murder of his wife, Carol, and two of his daughters, Hannah and Louise.

Read these next:

'We could be absolute pariahs after this!' - ITV's new primetime racing docuseries to launch on Friday week 

British racing's Drive To Survive - ITV1 to air jump racing docuseries in primetime slot next year 



