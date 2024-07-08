The Front Page: City Of Troy wins but still disappoints

A general election, a dramatic skirmish and a hard-fought Sandown success are the topics up for debate in this week's edition of The Front Page.

Richard Forristal kicks things off by examining City Of Troy's workmanlike triumph in the Coral-Eclipse. Most people seemed to be underwhelmed but Richard argues it would be wrong to be too downbeat about what we saw.

Sir Keir Starmer enjoyed a much more decisive victory when the United Kingdom went to the polls. What does a Labour government mean for racing and should the sport be considering a former Conservative MP for a senior role at the BHA?

The programme ends with Jonathan Harding exploring last week's media rights showdown between the Martin Cruddace-led Arena Racing Company and gambling giant Flutter. With bookmakers still adamant they are paying too much, what comes next?

Watch The Front Page here

Read these next:

David Jennings: At least we know City Of Troy can win ugly - because this wasn't pretty at all

Racing needs to build on Starmer's positive early signals - which means not bringing a former Tory MP to the BHA

Explainer: what happened at Bath and why did a media rights war erupt?

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.