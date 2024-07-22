The Front Page: full review and ratings analysis of ITV's Champions: Full Gallop

The first episode of Champions: Full Gallop , the second episode of Flutter versus Arena Racing Company and the third episode of British success in Ireland's 2024 Classics are up for debate in the latest edition of The Front Page.

Lee Mottershead reviews the launch of ITV's new jump racing docuseries, assesses the wider response to the programme and examines the all-important early ratings.

Next up, James Stevens reports on the second bout of hostilities between gambling giant Flutter and Arc, whose Chepstow meeting on Thursday was partly shunned by Flutter brands Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

We then move on to the weekend's racing highlights, particularly You Got To Me's Irish Oaks triumph, before the team takes an early look at this Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes .



