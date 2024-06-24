Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: who were the big winners and losers at Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot is done and dusted for another year - but not on The Front Page.

This week's edition is a comprehensive review and analysis of the world's most famous Flat festival.

Lee Mottershead, Chris Cook and David Jennings assess the week's top performances and consider who were the week's big winners and losers among the sport's elite horses, jockeys, owners and trainers.

Full of fresh perspective and strong opinion, this is a perfect way to look back on five days of fabulous racing - and with a few potential future winners pinpointed as well.

Watch The Front Page here

