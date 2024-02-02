Racing Postcast: Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown tipping show with Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson

James Stevens is joined by Keith Melrose, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown this weekend.

The first part of the show analyses the card at Sandown, where the highlight is the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase. Unibet have Hermes Allen, who was last seen finishing behind the magnificent Il Est Francais at Kempton, as their hot favourite.

In the second part of the show, the team preview the action in Scotland at Musselburgh with some really competitive handicaps to get stuck into.

To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing selections from both the UK and at the Dublin Racing Festival before giving their weekend naps.

