Racing Postcast: Doncaster and Newbury tipping show with Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson
Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Doncaster and Newbury this weekend.In the first part of the show the panel assesses the first British Flat turf meeting of 2024 at Doncaster.
The Lincoln is the feature and a strong field, including the winners of the last two runnings, has been assembled.The second part of the show switches attention back to the jumps action at Newbury, with three competitive races to get stuck into.
To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing tips before giving their weekend NAPs.
- Watch this week's show here
Published on 21 March 2024inRacing Postcast
Last updated 19:04, 21 March 2024
- Racing Postcast: Sandown and Wolverhampton tipping show with Keith Melrose and Tom Park
- Racing Postcast: Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell tipping show with Robbie Wilders and Jonny Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton tipping show with David Jennings and Matt Gardner
- Racing Postcast: Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown tipping show with Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping and preview show with Keith Melrose and James Stevens
