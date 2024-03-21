Racing Postcast: Doncaster and Newbury tipping show with Keith Melrose and Jonny Pearson

Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Doncaster and Newbury this weekend.In the first part of the show the panel assesses the first British Flat turf meeting of 2024 at Doncaster.

The Lincoln is the feature and a strong field, including the winners of the last two runnings, has been assembled.The second part of the show switches attention back to the jumps action at Newbury, with three competitive races to get stuck into.

To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing tips before giving their weekend NAPs.

Watch this week's show here

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster

Chazzesmee challenging for favouritism in bid for unprecedented Lincoln double at Doncaster on Saturday

Sign up here . 18+, begambleaware.org . New customers only. Min deposit £20 (debit cards only). Opt in for £20 racing bonus money. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at min odds 2/5 (1.40) each leg, casino 50x. Unless forfeited, racing offer must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Racing bonus valid for 30 days. Geographical restrictions and T&Cs apply .