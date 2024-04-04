Racing Postcast: Kempton and Kelso tipping show with Robbie Wilders and Matt Gardner

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Matt Gardner and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Kelso and Kempton this weekend.

In the first part of the show the panel assesses Kelso's ITV card which will hopefully get the go-ahead. Ed Nicholson is very keen on the chances of a 14-1 shot.

The second part of the show switches attention to the all-weather at Kempton, where there are three competitive contests to get stuck into, including the Queen's Prize Handicap.

To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing tips, look ahead to next week's Grand National and give their weekend naps.

Watch this week's show here

Sign up here . 18+, begambleaware.org . New customers only. Min deposit £20 (debit cards only). Opt in for £20 racing bonus money. Place a £20+ bet on horse racing at min odds 2/5 (1.40) each leg, casino 50x. Unless forfeited, racing offer must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Racing bonus valid for 30 days. Geographical restrictions and T&Cs apply .