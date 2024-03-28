Racing Postcast: Haydock and Musselburgh tipping show with David Jennings and Graeme Rodway
Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings, Graeme Rodway and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Musselburgh and Haydock this weekend.
In the first part of the show the panel analyse Musselburgh's opening flat meeting of the season. The competitive Queen's Cup is the feature, and David Jennings is strong on the chances of one of the runners.
The second part of the show switches attention back to the jumps at Haydock, where there are three competitive contests to get stuck into, including the Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase Finale.
To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing tips before giving their weekend NAPs.
- Watch this week's show here
Published on 28 March 2024inRacing Postcast
Last updated 19:52, 28 March 2024
