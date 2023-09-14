Racing Postcast: Doncaster St Leger festival and Chester preview and tipping show with Robbie Wilders

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders and Jonny Pearson to preview the action from Doncaster and Chester this weekend.

The panel begin by focusing on the Saturday card at Doncaster. The final British Classic is upon us, with the Betfred St Leger taking centre stage on Town Moor. A case could be made for the majority of the field, but who do our panellists like?

In the second part of the show, Robbie and Jonny preview two races from Chester before the Postcast team give their best bets away from the ITV Racing action and share their naps for the weekend.

