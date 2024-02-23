Racing Postcast: Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell tipping show with Robbie Wilders and Jonny Pearson

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Jonny Pearson and Unibet's Brett Williams to preview the action at Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell this weekend.

The first part of the show analyses the card at Kempton. Grade 2 galore on the card at Kempton with the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, Pendil Novices' Chase and the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle. We also have the competitive Coral Trophy Handicap Chase to get stuck into.

In the second part of the show, the team preview the action at Newcastle and Southwell. Newcastle hosts the Eider Handicap Chase, while on the Flat at Southwell the feature is the Group 3 Winter Derby Stakes.

To finish, the team provide their other weekend racing tips before giving their weekend NAPs.

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's big races - including the £150,000 Coral Trophy at Kempton

'He's a massive chance' - Brian Ellison fishing for more Geordie glory in Eider Chase with surprising recruit Anglers Crag

