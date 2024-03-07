Racing Postcast: Sandown and Wolverhampton tipping show with Keith Melrose and Tom Park
Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose, Tom Park and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Sandown and Wolverhampton this weekend.
In the first part of the show, the team preview the action at Sandown. The highlight on the card at the Esher track is the Imperial Cup. Will Bad finally get his head in front in one of these big handicap hurdles?
The second part of the show analyses the card at Wolverhampton. The Flat season is just around the corner, and the Lincoln Trial Handicap could give us a few big-field handicap clues for the 2024 season.
To finish, the team talk all things Cheltenham Festival before giving their weekend NAPs.
Published on 7 March 2024inRacing Postcast
Last updated 19:26, 7 March 2024
