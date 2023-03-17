Watch: follow all of the action on day four of the Cheltenham Festival with Racing Post Live
Join Dave Orton, Graeme Rodway, Natalie Green and Keith Melrose as they cover all of the races on day four of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Live, including tips and analysis for every race.
Friday's previews:
1.30 Cheltenham: 'My horse has the form in the book' - Paul Townend hoping Lossiemouth pick pays off in Triumph Hurdle
2.10 Cheltenham: 'I was surprised to see she's so big in the market - she's a crazy price'
2.50 Cheltenham: 'Nothing will be coming home better than him' - trainer quotes and analysis for a typically competitive Albert Bartlett
3.30 Cheltenham: Gold Cup: 'If he has a clear round it will be all to be play for' - Willie Mullins on Galopin Des Champs
4.10 Cheltenham: 'He's a beautiful mover' - Christie aiming to erase last year's pain with Vaucelet
4.50 Cheltenham: a divisive favourite - will Allegorie De Vassy handle the Mares' Chase test?
5.30 Cheltenham: 'We're hoping he can make his class tell' - quotes and analysis for the Martin Pipe
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.