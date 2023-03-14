Watch: follow all of the action on day one of the Cheltenham Festival with Racing Post Live
Join Dave Orton, Graeme Rodway, Brendan Duke and Danny Archer as they cover all of the races from day one of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Live, including tips and analysis for every race.
Cheltenham previews:
1.30 Cheltenham: Can Facile Vega redeem his reputation and buck the trends with victory in the Supreme?
2.10 Cheltenham: El Fabiolo v Jonbon: who comes out on top in an Arkle for the ages?
2.50 Cheltenham: 'He's unbelievably talented and we've got him in a good place now' - key quotes and insight for the Ultima
3.30 Cheltenham: 'Things can always go wrong but nothing worries him' - Nicky Henderson on Champion Hurdle superstar Constitution Hill
4.10 Cheltenham: Honeysuckle 'never lets us down' - but will her farewell party be spoiled by top-class rivals?
4.50 Cheltenham: Hot favourite Tekao has 'excellent chance' of breaking Willie Mullins' Boodles drought
5.30 Cheltenham: 'He's his best ride of the week' - is Gaillard Du Mesnil a class apart in National Hunt Chase?
