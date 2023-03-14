Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Live

Watch: follow all of the action on day one of the Cheltenham Festival with Racing Post Live

Join Dave Orton, Graeme Rodway, Brendan Duke and Danny Archer as they cover all of the races from day one of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival on Racing Post Live, including tips and analysis for every race.

Cheltenham previews:

1.30 Cheltenham: Can Facile Vega redeem his reputation and buck the trends with victory in the Supreme?

2.10 Cheltenham: El Fabiolo v Jonbon: who comes out on top in an Arkle for the ages? 

2.50 Cheltenham: 'He's unbelievably talented and we've got him in a good place now' - key quotes and insight for the Ultima  

3.30 Cheltenham: 'Things can always go wrong but nothing worries him' - Nicky Henderson on Champion Hurdle superstar Constitution Hill 

4.10 Cheltenham: Honeysuckle 'never lets us down' - but will her farewell party be spoiled by top-class rivals?   

4.50 Cheltenham: Hot favourite Tekao has 'excellent chance' of breaking Willie Mullins' Boodles drought  

5.30 Cheltenham: 'He's his best ride of the week' - is Gaillard Du Mesnil a class apart in National Hunt Chase? 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 12:30, 14 March 2023
icon
more inRacing Post Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inRacing Post Live