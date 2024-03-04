Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Champion Hurdle, Ryanair, Triumph Hurdle and more
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare for episode four of our Cheltenham Festival previews. On this week's episode the panel cover the Champion Hurdle, Ryanair, Triumph Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.
Watch In The Know here
More In The Know:
Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase
Watch: our Cheltenham Festival preview series kicks off with insight from top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 4 March 2024inIn The Know
Last updated 18:45, 4 March 2024
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase
- Watch: our Cheltenham Festival preview series kicks off with insight from top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Betfair Hurdle day with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase
- Watch: our Cheltenham Festival preview series kicks off with insight from top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Betfair Hurdle day with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal