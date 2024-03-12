Watch: Cheltenham Festival day two preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Watch In The Know here
Read this next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Wednesday's other Grade 1 races
Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 12 March 2024inIn The Know
Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Champion Hurdle, Ryanair, Triumph Hurdle and more
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Champion Hurdle, Ryanair, Triumph Hurdle and more
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal