'He has not yet reached the ceiling of his powers and could be an exciting chaser' - David Elsworth picks his Ten To Follow

I reckon Ahoy Senor will be a different horse this season with another year on his back. He was in front at the last ditch in the Gold Cup in March and comes from a stable that is a growing force in the game.

Flooring Porter is a belated recruit to chasing and the manner in which he won the other day at Cheltenham was impressive. Given his record at the track, he would have to be feared in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Love Envoi won a few races last year and ran well to finish second to Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle. She must have a good opportunity of going one better in the absence of the winner this year.

Fantastic Lady looked a consistent mare last year who has a bit to find on her bare form, but that is quite possible. She has been a longtime favorite of mine.

I backed Stay Away Fay when he won at Exeter on Friday and I liked the way he did it as he wasn’t doing a tap in front. He looks an exciting novice chaser for Paul Nicholls.

Constitution Hill will no doubt have another successful season during which time he’ll be beating three or four horses in his races, which will be a bit boring. Back in the day we’d run Desert Orchid off top weight in handicaps, but there aren’t the races these days.

State Man has only been beaten once in his life and that was by Constitution Hill, and he’ll have another big year for Willie Mullins, I'm sure.

Dashel Drasher looked in need of the run when third on his comeback in a Grade 2 hurdle at Wetherby the other day, and he is trained by the very astute Jeremy Scott.

Marine Nationale is trained by the very shrewd Barry Connell and won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in good style last season. He has not yet reached the ceiling of his powers and could be an exciting chaser.

Finally I'll select Knappers Hill , who put in a professional round of jumping to win at Wincanton on Saturday, and he could go places over fences this winter.

