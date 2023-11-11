'I am convinced Dan Skelton has the answer to Newbury's Coral Gold Cup' - Evan Williams' Tote Ten to Follow

You get plenty of points for winning the biggest races. They don't come any bigger than the Grand National, of course, and I'm big on the chance of Kitty's Light – and not just because he is trained in Wales.

He's a lovely horse who won the Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup on consecutive Saturdays in April. Aintree could bring out the best in him. Don't forget, he's still only a seven-year-old.

I am convinced Dan Skelton has the answer to Newbury's Coral Gold Cup based on what I saw at Wetherby recently. Midnight River shaped well behind Gentlemansgame in the Charlie Hall, and looks to have all the attributes for such a fiercely contested handicap. He'll win it.

Bravemansgame may have been beaten at Wetherby but he lost nothing in defeat. I can't see him being beaten in the King George. Paul Nicholls will have him spot-on for that big day over Christmas once again.

Constitution Hill picks himself – he's a wonderful horse – as does El Fabiolo , who was a commanding winner of the Arkle in March. He looks seriously talented and ought to dominate the two-mile chase division this season.

I was really impressed with Minella Indo at Punchestown last month, and he can win more good races despite advancing years.

The Gary Moore-trained Botox Has is still firmly on the upgrade in staying hurdles. He has a good strike-rate, an excellent attitude, and looks the likely Long Walk Hurdle winner.

Lossiemouth and State Man , who destroyed Vauban at Punchestown, are two from Ireland with the potential to land many more races.

I'll also include one of mine, Doyen Star . I like him a lot, and hope there's plenty to come from him in good company over fences this campaign.

Evan Williams' Ten to follow

Botox Has

Bravemansgame

Constitution Hill

El Fabiolo

Doyen Star

Kittys Light

Lossiemouth

Midnight River

Minella Indo

State Man

Read more:

'He looks a terrific chasing prospect' - the 50 key horses in the £100,000 Tote Ten to Follow competition

'There are few better than the trainer when it comes to top two-mile chasers' - James Burn's Ten to Follow

Protektorat can get our Tote Ten to Follow team off to a flying start in Betfair Chase

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.