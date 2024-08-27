Smart use of Bedtime Story keeps Rectory Pole on high in Tote Ten to Follow competition

A week of significant action on the track and in the transfer market concluded with the two highest scorers in the Tote Ten to Follow competition, leading horse City Of Troy and top team Rectory Pole 2 extending their dominance.

During the pre-York, week-long transfer window City Of Troy’s following grew from 42% of teams to 53.2% and they did not have to wait long to reap their reward as the Ballydoyle colt scooped 53.55 points in the Juddmonte International , taking him to 161.46 for the season, although this now looks certain to be his last race on this side of the Atlantic.

Another from the Aidan O’Brien camp to find favour was Los Angeles, who increased his followers from 36.3% of teams to 41.8% and his points by 56.45 by winning the Great Voltigeur to take him into sixth place in the table on 79.90.

Charyn, who earned 56.04 points in the Prix Jacques le Marois , is now in 18.4% of teams, up from 12.1%, and moves from ninth place in the chart up to third.

Bradsell has enjoyed a magnificent August and slots in at number eight on 72.20 points thanks to 55.60 from his Nunthorpe success to add to 16.60 from winning Deauville’s Prix du Cercle at the start of the month.

Soprano was also a Deauville scorer, nicking 26.70 points in the Prix de Lieurey and sneaking in at number ten on 63.25 points.

The transfer window allowed teams to shed unwanted players, such as retired Oaks winner Ezeliya, who is now in 9.2% of teams, from 17%, and Rosallion, who is unlikely to run again this season and whose following has dipped from 31.2% of teams to 23.5%.

Leading team Rectory Pole 2 was among those to shed that pair and brought in Bedtime Story who immediately chipped in with 22.09 points in Saturday’s Debutante Stakes at the Curragh. It was a glorious summer in the sun at York for the team which now stands on 719.79 points for the season and has opened a clear lead over all rivals thanks to City Of Troy and Los Angeles on the Knavesmire and Economics, who collected 23.80 points in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 City Of Troy 53.2% of teams 161.46 points

2 Goliath 2.9% 85.30

3 Charyn 18.4% 84.04

4 Porta Fortuna 9% 84.01

5 Kyprios 70.1% 81.02

6 Los Angeles 41.8% 79.90

7 Khaadem 0.6% 72.50

8 Bradsell 3.6% 72.20

9 Mill Stream 4.8% 66.25

10 Soprano 0.3% 63.25

LEADING TEAMS

1 Rectory Pole 2 719.79 points

2 Horseshoes 4 666.61

3 Robert Winchcole -11 15 653.89

4 Robert Winchcole.11 2 645.36

5 Robert Winchcole: 1 639.51

6 Robert Winchcole 9 638.80

7 Robert Winchcole -11 6 637.97

8 Robert Winchcole 11 24 630.69

9 Joey Boy 12 629.26

10 MyCatMeatball 24 623.37

LEADER'S TEAM - Rectory Pole2 719.79 points

City Of Troy 161.46 points

Charyn 84.04

Kyprios 81.02

Los Angeles 79.90

Notable Speech 55.65

Auguste Rodin 53.98

Opera Singer 43.35

Economics 23.80

Bedtime Story 22.09

Asfoora 0

