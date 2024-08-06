Opera Singer delivers keynote performance in Tote Ten to Follow

Success for the two most popular horses in the Tote Ten to Follow, Kyprios and Notable Speech, put the gloss on Glorious Goodwood for plenty of players as the competition approaches the half-way mark with two months completed.

Kyprios has the support of 68.2% of teams in the game and he did not let down that faith in the Goodwood Cup, with a smooth success at short odds to collect 27.67 points which take the six-year-old on to 81.02 for the season and into fourth place on the list of leading horses behind Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy, Goliath and Porta Fortuna.

The following day, Notable Speech took advantage of the absence of another popular pick in Rosallion to secure the Sussex Stakes and 55.65 points for 58.3% of stables. That success also nudges Notable Speech past Rosallion into the top ten points scorers this season.

Both those big players figure in the team of Rectory Pole 2, who completed the Goodwood Group 1 treble thanks to Opera Singer’s 29.75 points for victory in the Nassau Stakes. That victory, shared with 25.6% of teams, proved enough to keep the Rectory Pole outfit on top of the leaderboard with 568.90 points and a gap of 27.41 to the nearest pursuer.

Big Evs was another popular Goodwood winner, garnering 24.03 points for 24% of players with victory in the King George Stakes.

Still, there were plenty of disappointments too, notably Auguste Rodin’s less than sparkling performance in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes for the second consecutive season which left 19.4% of players scratching their heads and wondering whether they did right in including him in their squads even though he has contributed 53.98 points already and is loitering just outside the top ten.

Meanwhile, Passenger, the fourth most popular pick in the competition thanks to his impressive Huxley Stakes success in May, is out for the season after sustaining an injury when beaten in the York Stakes and is an obvious contender to be substituted when the week-long transfer window opens on August 14 in time for the points feast of York’s Ebor festival.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 City Of Troy 42% of teams 107.91 points

2 Goliath 0.3% 85.30

3 Porta Fortuna 4.4% 84.01

4 Kyprios 68.2% 81.02

5 Khaadem 0.3% 72.50

6 Mill Stream 4.5% 66.25

7 Ezeliya 17% 59.60

8 Los Angeles 36.3% 56.45

9 Charyn 12.1% 56.04

10 Notable Speech 58.3% 55.65

LEADING TEAMS

1 Rectory Pole 2 568.90 points

2 Robert Winchcole_117 541.49

3 Horseshoes 4 538.11

4 Robert Winchcole 11 14 536.74

5 Robert Winchcole -11 6 535.87

6 Brian Johnstone 10 524.36

7 Mintman 13 513.21

8 Robert Winchcole-11 5 512.33

9 Robert Winchcole-11 2 511.46

9 Robert Winchcole.11 2 511.46

LEADER'S TEAM - Rectory Pole2 568.90 points

City Of Troy 107.91 points

Kyprios 81.02

Ezeliya 59.60

Los Angeles 56.45

Charyn 56.04

Notable Speech 55.65

Rosallion 54.90

Auguste Rodin 53.98

Opera Singer 43.35

Economics 0.00

