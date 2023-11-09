'There are few better than the trainer when it comes to top two-mile chasers' - James Burn's Ten to Follow

Apparently, Nicky Henderson has a pretty useful Blue Bresil gelding called Constitution Hill, so it might be worth including him, but – unsurprisingly – he is not the only Seven Barrows inmate to make this Lambourn-orientated list.

He is joined by the enigmatic Shishkin, who is more talented than most horses in training, but perhaps just needs keeping sweet.

If his team can do that, he can pocket plenty of points, as can Jonbon.

I am convinced he was not right when beaten by El Fabiolo in the Arkle and mere mention of his name prompts a huge grin across the face of Paddy Murphy, who rides him regularly at home and knows him inside out, while there are few better than the trainer when it comes to top two-mile chasers.

The Henderson-trained Walking On Air is an exciting prospect for chasing, while Impose Toi and Under Control should have more to offer over hurdles.

You Wear It Well was a Cheltenham Festival heroine for Jamie Snowden last term and started this season with a bang at Wetherby recently.

She should be placed to smart effect by Snowden, whose Colonel Harry impressed on his chasing debut at Chepstow this week. He will take some stopping in testing ground and it would not be a shock if he was better than a handicapper.

The Warren Greatrex-trained Bill Baxter, April's Topham winner but a 13-and-a-half-length third in the Colin Parker on his return, can take a big step forward from that next time and expect to see a different horse in Newcastle's Rehearsal Chase or maybe even the Coral Gold Cup, while the capable Queens Gamble is not trained in Lambourn these days but is not far away at Harry Derham's new yard near Boxford and remains a mare full of promise for novice hurdling.

James Burn's Ten to Follow

Bill Baxter

Colonel Harry

Constitution Hill

Impose Toi

Jonbon

Queens Gamble

Shishkin

Under Control

Walking On Air

You Wear It Well

Read these next:

£100,000 Tote Ten to Follow - time to make your entries for the 2023/24 jumps competition

Protektorat can get our Tote Ten to Follow team off to a flying start in Betfair Chase

'I'm sticking with him despite his critics' - Andrew Thornton's Ten to Follow

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.