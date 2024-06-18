The Sweet Spot | Travelers Championship, KLM Open & LIV Nashville | Golf Betting Tips

Well, what a week at the US Open it was and where better to catch up and digest all the best golf betting advice than by watching our podcast The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

AK himself joins James Mason and Dave Clark to take in how Rory McIlroy managed to let a fifth Major slip through his fingers at Pinehurst, virtually handing victory to Bryson DeChambeau.

But it is onwards and upwards with three tournaments to analyse and even though McIlroy has elected to sit out this week after his gruelling disappointment, an elite field will still assemble at TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

The DP World Tour is back in action with the KLM Open in Amsterdam while DeChambeau will be going all out for another success at LIV Nashville.

The team have top tips for all three tournaments and point you in the right direction as to which players may also be on the verge of making big impressions.

There really is no better place to start your golf betting week, so click on the link above and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss another episode of golf betting's best podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.