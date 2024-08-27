The Sweet Spot | British Masters & Tour Championship | Golf Betting Tips

It's another massive week in the golfing calendar and if you are looking for the best betting advice then start your quest for winnings by watching the latest episode of our podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Fresh from guiding punters to an 18-1 winner last week by advising Lydia Ko to win the Women's Open, golf betting supremo Steve Palmer is on hand once again with more sage advice and tips.

He joins Warren Ashurst as the PGA Tour season reaches its climax with the Tour Championship and Steve has his eye on a few players who can make a strong challenge against FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler.

Then there is the British Masters at the Belfry in Warwickshire, where New Zealand's Daniel Hillier will be looking for a repeat of his success last year.

LIV Tour player Tyrrell Hatton heads the market as he searches for valuable world ranking points but it looks set to be an intriguing contest and Steve is on hand with all the best value picks.

There is also a chance to catch up on who performed well at the Danish Championship and the BMW Championship last week, so it really is a packed programme not to be missed.

Simply click on the link above to watch the show and remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss an episode of the best podcast in golf betting, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.