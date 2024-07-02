Racing Post logo
The Sweet Spot

The Sweet Spot | BMW International Open & John Deere Classic | Golf Betting Tips

Steve Palmer joins Dave Clark for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

It's July and that means it's Open Championship month, but there is plenty of golf to come before the trip to Royal Troon and there is no better place to start your golf-betting week than by watching our betting podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Golf-betting guru Steve Palmer is on hand again to chat with Dave Clark about who stands out in this week's tournaments as the DP World Tour gathers in Germany for the BMW International Open, while the PGA Tour heads to Illinois for the John Deer Classic.

There will be plenty of tips and sage advice for both tournaments as well as the chance to look back on the Rocket Mortgage Classic and Italian Open that took place last week, and provide punters with a guide on who stood out and could make a big impression in the next few weeks.

It's everything the golf-betting enthusiast could want and there really is no better place to start another big week of action, so simply click on the link above to watch the show on YouTube and don't forget to subscribe to our channel so you never miss another episode of The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

