The Sweet Spot | 3M Open, LIV Golf United Kingdom & Senior Open golf betting tips

Don't miss the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting show from the Racing Post sponsored by AK Bets, as Joe Champion teams up with Dave Clark to preview the 3M Open, LIV Golf United Kingdom and the Senior Open.

Sweet Spot followers were toasting a double Steve Palmer success on Sunday evening after Xander Schauffele won the Open Championship at 12-1 and Nick Dunlap triumphed in the Barracuda Championship at 40-1.

Steve is taking a deserved break after three straight winning weeks so Joe, the resident tipster for the Racing & Football Outlook, returns to the Sweet Spot hot seat.

Our top team look back on Schauffele's magnificent final round at Royal Troon and other performances which caught the eye at the Open, but there's not too much time to sit back and reminisce with three tournaments on this week's agenda.

Joe has five to follow at the 3M Open, including a 22-year-old rising star, and a brace of golfers to keep an eye on at LIV United Kingdom – at the JCB Country Club in Staffordshire – and the Senior Open, staged for the third time at fearsome Carnoustie Golf Links.

