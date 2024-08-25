US Open women's outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Anisimova ready to join ranks of major champions

William Hill are offering new customers £60 in betting bonuses when they bet £10 on the US Open.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open begins at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday, August 26.

Where to watch the US Open in the UK

Live on Sky Sports Tennis, from 4pm Monday

US Open women's singles predictions

Women's tennis is a fascinating brew of quality and potential winners at present and even though the big four of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are still the ones to beat, the sterling efforts of feisty Italian Jasmine Paolini in reaching the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon have shown that none of the big names are ever truly safe.

Jessica Pegula's name is not far from being added to the top brass after the American's superb efforts in winning the Toronto title and then reaching the Cincinnati final, in which she fell to US Open favourite Sabalenka. Paula Badosa has also been playing excellent tennis and the Spaniard could enter the title equation too.

It's not too surprising to see Cincy champion Sabalenka head the Flushing Meadows betting because she beat Swiatek 6-3 6-3 in the semis in Ohio and the second seed has an easier-looking draw than the French Open heroine, who has sixth seed Pegula together with top youngster Mirra Andreeva in her quarter of the draw.

It may not be long before Andreeva tops the rankings herself. But while she could definitely prove a threat in the coming fortnight, her current price is nothing to get excited about.

Gauff is the reigning champion and it's perfectly feasible that the American, who has been quiet of late, could come alive for her title defence. The third seed is still just about the best in the business when she's on top of her game.

But Grand Slam singles events have seldom been as wide open and one player who could eclipse them all is Amanda Anisimova.

The American has been talented enough to win Grand Slams for years, but after years in the wilderness following the death of her father and coach in 2019, only now does it look as if Anisimova may be ready to lift a maiden major trophy.

The 22-year-old wild-card, she opens against another fine player in seventh seed Qinwen Zheng, but Toronto finalist Anisimova looks to have finally found the sort of form that could propel her to superstardom and the chance is worth taking at decent odds.

