US Open men's outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Alcaraz can secure Grand Slam hat-trick

When does the US Open start?

The US Open begins at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday, August 26.

Where to watch the US Open in the UK

Live on Sky Sports, from 4pm Monday

Best bets for the US Open men's singles tournament

Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open

3pts 11-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Taylor Fritz to win third quarter

1pt 13-2 bet365, BoyleSports

US Open men's singles predictions

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has plenty in his favour as he goes in pursuit of an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, but the US Open has not always been a happy hunting ground for him and in Carlos Alcaraz he faces a player who is becoming renowned for delivering on the big occasion.

Djokovic heads to Flushing Meadows for the final Grand Slam of the season with the shackles off, having claimed Olympic gold in Paris last month, capturing the one big title that had been missing with victory over Alcaraz in the final.

The Serb chose not to defend his Cincinnati title, so should be refreshed, while he has also got the best of the draw as he avoids world number one Jannik Sinner, fierce rival Alcaraz and last season’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev until the final.

However, the 37-year-old is not the force he once was and he is yet to claim Grand Slam silverware this season. He was beaten by Sinner in the semi-final of the Australian Open, forced to withdraw prior to his French Open quarter-final and was outclassed by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon title decider.

Only four of his 24 Grand Slam wins have been secured in New York and although he has avoided his three chief title rivals until the final, his early route is no easier than that of Alcaraz as he faces Montreal champion Alexei Popyrin and former semi-finalists Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe in his quarter.

So having claimed the last two Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz may be able to complete the hat-trick and regain the silverware he won at Casper Ruud's expense in 2022.

There were some fitness concerns surrounding Alcaraz on Saturday night as he appeared to roll his ankle in training but the Spaniard insists it was solely a precaution to stop the session and that he isn’t worried about it impacting his chances.

The 21-year-old has won on four of his last seven Grand Slam appearances and it is evident that he has an adept ability to peak for the showpiece events.

The Murcia man was a first-round casualty in Cincinnati, suffering a three-set defeat to Gael Monfils, but that came hot on the heels of his Olympics final and evidence suggests that early exit is no bad thing.

In his final preparation event before winning the French Open in June, Alcaraz had been beaten in the quarter-final of Madrid by Andrey Rublev, while his Wimbledon win came directly after a last-16 elimination at Queen’s Club against Jack Draper.

Although he is in the same half as Sinner and Medvedev, he will only have to play one of those before the final and his toughest possible route before that would feature clashes with Draper, Sebastian Korda and Hubert Hurkacz, none of whom look up to his level.

Sinner won in Cincinnati last time out but his anti-doping case has been a hot topic and he has made only one quarter-final from his five trips Stateside. The Italian may also have to beat Medvedev, Alcaraz and Djokovic to reign supreme, so is short enough.

Fast-court specialist Medvedev, champion in New York in 2021 and twice a runner-up, has yet to win a single piece of silverware this year and will also have to do it the hard way.

The other bet worth having is on Taylor Fritz to usurp Alexander Zverev in quarter three as American players have performed exceptionally well with home-court advantage in recent seasons.

Three Americans made the quarter-final of last season’s US Open, including Fritz who was unfortunate to bump into Djokovic, while Tiafoe was a semi-finalist in 2022.

Fritz has made the last eight of the Australian Open and at Wimbledon this season and, with the seeds in his mini-section of his draw in Ruud and Ugo Humbert looking vulnerable, he looks well-placed to go one better and secure a semi-final spot.

