US Open day two predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Classy Italian veteran may not be embarrassed

Where to watch the US Open

Live on Sky Sports, from 4pm Tuesday

Best bets

Fabio Fognini to win at least a set vs Tomas Machac

3pts 8-13 Coral, Ladbrokes

Emma Raducanu to win 2-0 vs Sofia Kenin

1pt 5-6 bet365

Diana Shnaider to win 2-0 vs Nadia Podoroska

1pt 8-15 Coral, Ladbrokes

US Open day two preview

Singles top seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek join the battle on day two of the US Open and should prevail reasonably comfortably, while men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz can also make light work of qualifier Li Tu.

However, betting-wise it might be prudent to get a look at the top players before backing them and concentrate on a few of the lower-ranked performers. One of those is Britain's 2021 Flushing Meadows heroine Emma Raducanu, who opens with a potential thriller against 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

Fabio Fognini vs Tomas Machac

Fabio Fognini is in the twilight of his career at the age of 37, but the Italian veteran is still a capable performer on all surfaces and he looks overpriced to at least make his first-round clash with Tomas Machac competitive.

Fognini turned up at Wimbledon in July unfancied by the oddsmakers for his opener on the London grass against Luca Van Assche, but he made a mockery of his odds that day to win in straight sets. The former Monte Carlo Masters winner then backed up that effort by surprising Casper Ruud in four sets in round two.

Machac is a superior performer to Van Assche, but Fognini still looks way too big for his opening assignment in New York City. He can be considered for the upset and with a set-and-a-half handicap start, but taking a great price about him not being defeated in straight sets looks the way to go.

Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin

Raducanu came all the way through qualifying to lift the US Open trophy without dropping a set three years ago, but only at Wimbledon recently did she show the first signs that she may now be ready to go deep in the tournament again.

The Briton made the last 16 at the All England Club with a couple of sterling performances on grass and if Raducanu can repeat, or possibly step up a little on her London victory over Maria Sakkari, then the others who have travelled to New York should look out.

Kenin has not really returned to the form that took her to the Aussie Open title and French Open final in 2020. The American remains a potentially high-quality performer, but Raducanu has already shown that she's a phenomenal player when on song and she ought to be looking forward to her Flushing Meadows return with gusto.

Nadia Podoroska vs Diana Shnaider

Diana Shnaider is enjoying a superb campaign and the 16th seed should have way too much for her first-round opponent Nadia Podoroska, an Argentinian who looks much more comfortable on clay and who has often struggled on faster surfaces. Back Shnaider to prevail in straight sets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.