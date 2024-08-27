US Open day three predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Etcheverry holds the aces in all-Argentinean affair

Where to watch the US Open

Live on Sky Sports, from 4pm Wednesday

Best bets

Tomas Martin Etcheverry to beat Francisco Cerundolo

2pts 4-5 general

Peyton Stearns to beat Daria Kasatkina

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Paula Badosa to win 2-0 v Taylor Townsend

1pt 11-10 bet365

US Open day three preview

The second round of the US Open kicks off in New York on Wednesday and men's defending champion Novak Djokovic will be looking to record another comfortable success over his Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere.

The pick of the day's action in the men's draw sees Matteo Berrettini, a former world number six and runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021, take on home favourite and 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

In the women's draw, all eyes will be on tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka as she bids to send out a statement of intent against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, while last year's champion Coco Gauff will be expected to breeze past German veteran Tatjana Maria.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

This all-Argentinean affair should be a belter but Francisco Cerundolo tends to perform at his best on a slower surface and on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has the edge.

Cerundolo came from a set down to overcome Sebastian Ofner in his opening match but in four previous attempts in hard-court Grand Slams he has made the third round only once.

Cerundolo has won only three of his 11 matches on this surface this season and that makes him look vulnerable against Etcheverry, who made light work of a dangerous opponent in round one.

The 25-year-old swatted aside big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Monday and he defeated Andy Murray and Gael Monfils at this year's Australian Open before bumping into Djokovic.

Peyton Stearns vs Daria Kasatkina

Home players tend to get a real lift from the New York crowd and that strong support could help American ace Peyton Stearns get the better of inconsistent Daria Kasatkina.

Stearns made the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last season and the 22-year-old is a player of immense potential, showing real signs of progress since claiming her maiden WTA Tour title in Rabat in May.

The Cincinnati native outclassed Kasatkina 7-6 6-2 at the French Open in May and she can frank that form against the world number 13, who has lost four of her last six matches.

Taylor Townsend vs Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa is starting to show some of her old sparkle and the former world number two looks a fascinating outsider for US Open glory.

The Spaniard lifted her first title in more than two years when winning in Washington this month and she built on that with her semi-final run in Cincinnati, where she was beaten in three sets by world number six Jessica Pegula.

Badosa has lost only three of her last 17 matches and, with 11 of her 14 victories in that period coming in straight sets, she is fancied to record another routine win over Taylor Townsend.

These two met at the Australian Open in January, when Badosa's form was patchy at best, and the Spaniard eased to a 6-1 6-3 success.

