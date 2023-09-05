US Open day ten predictions & tennis betting tips: Sabalenka can sail through to semi-finals

Where to watch

US Open day ten preview

There are four quarter-finals on day ten of the US Open and bookmakers anticipate that Marketa Vondrousova's clash with Madison Keys will be the tightest of the bunch.

Vondrousova defied the odds to become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era earlier this season but she is the marginal outsider against Keys, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

That, however, remains the closest Keys has come to Grand Slam success and this is only the second time in the last five seasons that she has gone beyond the third round. Tipped at 80-1 by the Racing Post's Adrian Humphries at the start of the tournament, Keys is enjoying an excellent run but, at the prices, she may be worth opposing in her quarter-final.

Ninth seed Vondrousova made her mark on the hard courts with a run to the WTA Cincinnati quarter-finals last month and she can win her 12th Grand Slam contest on the spin.

Carlos Alcaraz has barely put a foot wrong in the men's singles draw in New York but the scintillating Spaniard could be pushed close by Alexander Zverev, who has enjoyed a resurgent 2023.

A semi-finalist at the Cincinnati Masters, Zverev powered past struggling sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic in the US Open last 16 and also cut a determined figure in the third round when recovering from a set down to beat Grigor Dimitrov.

He has won three of his five meetings with Alcaraz, including two victories on the hard courts, and the German is worth backing to nick a set in defeat against the top seed.

With Iga Swiatek having been dumped out, Aryna Sabalenka has emerged as favourite in the women's singles draw and the second seed should ease past Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka is yet to drop a set at this year's US Open and her ruthless 6-1 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina last time out was her 21st Grand Slam win of 2023. Back her to win in straight sets.

