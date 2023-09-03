US Open day eight predictions & tennis betting tips: Zverev set to silence Sinner

Where to watch

US Open Day eight preview

The quarter-final line-ups will be confirmed following Monday’s play and men’s world number one Carlos Alcaraz is one performer expected to still be going strong.

The defending champion faces Italian world number 61 Matteo Arnaldi in his fourth-round tussle and should come up with the goods while women’s world number two Aryna Sabalenka will be fancied to overcome Daria Kasatkina.

The clash of the day, though, sees 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev lock horns in a blockbuster battle with world number six Jannik Sinner.

Alexander Zverev v Jannik Sinner predictions

Zverev is back playing to the best of his capabilities and the German could prove more than a match for Sinner, a player he has defeated in each of their last three meetings.

The 26-year-old has had an unlucky run with injuries but he added his 20th career title in Hamburg in July and has now lost only two of his last 15 matches.

One of those defeats came against Novak Djokovic in the semi-final in Cincinnati and he looks a nice price to stop Sinner, who needed four sets to overcome Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka in the last round.

Zverev impressed as he came from a set down to defeat Andy Murray’s conqueror Grigor Dimitrov last time out and there is plenty in his favour for this showdown with Sinner.

Madison Keys v Jessica Pegula predictions

This all-American affair should be a belter and there is every chance that 2017 runner-up Madison Keys can upset her world number three compatriot, Jessica Pegula.

Keys has looked rejuvenated in recent months and was a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon this summer.

The world number 17 has lost only three of her last 18 matches, showing similar form to when she made that run to the Flushing Meadows final six years ago, and she should have little to fear against Pegula.

Pegula is a class act but she needed three sets to see off Elina Svitolina in the last round and she often flatters to deceive in Grand Slam competitions having failed to ever go beyond the quarter-final of a Major.

Peyton Stearns v Marketa Vondrousova predictions

Marketa Vondrousova announced herself as a world-class performer with her victory at Wimbledon in July and the Czech talent should breeze into the US Open quarter-final.

Vondrousova defeated Peyton Stearns 6-2 7-5 in the opening round at the All England Club and she can record another routine win over the American, who is appearing in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Vondrousova has lost only two of her last 17 matches and 13 of those 15 wins have come in straight sets, which includes all three of her clashes in New York.

