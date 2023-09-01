US Open day six predictions & tennis betting tips: Side with Samsonova

Where to watch

Day six preview

The third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows will be wrapped up on Saturday with top seed Carlos Alcaraz up against British hopeful Dan Evans in the men's draw.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev is also in action against Argentina's Sebastian Baez, while in the women's competition last season's runner-up Ons Jabeur faces Marie Bouzkova and third seed American Jessica Pegula clashes with Elina Svitolina.

Liudmila Samsonova v Madison Keys predictions

Madison Keys was runner-up at the US Open in 2017 and has made a strong start at Flushing Meadows this season, easing to straight-sets wins over Arantxa Rus and Yanina Wickmayer.

But in the third round she is worth taking on as she comes up against 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Samsonova made the semi-finals of the Washington Citi Open at the start of August and, although that run ended in a 6-1 6-0 defeat to Pegula, she was also a finalist at the WTA Montreal, taking down Elena Rybakina, Belinda Bencic and Aryna Sabalenka en route.

Stan Wawrinka v Jannik Sinner predictions

Bookmakers are struggling to see past Novak Djokovic or Alcaraz for the men's US Open title this year but if punters are looking for an outside bet, they could do worse than back Jannik Sinner.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Sinner started his hard-court campaign by winning the National Bank Open in Toronto earlier in August and he has looked ruthless in New York, defeating both Yannick Hanfmann and Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

Against Sonego, Sinner dropped only ten points on serve and he won eight games more than his Italian counterpart.

The sixth seed should also find things pretty straightforward against veteran Stan Wawrinka, who was pushed close by Tomas Etcheverry last time out, so Sinner looks worth backing giving up 6.5 games on the handicap.

Ons Jabeur v Marie Bouzkova predictions

Last year's women's runner-up Jabeur is through to the third round of the US Open for the fifth year on the spin but she is unlikely to have things all her own way against Marie Bouzkova.

Jabeur is a dangerous operator at Flushing Meadows but she was pushed close by Bouzkova's compatriot Linda Noskova in the second round, having been taken to a decisive set.

She was down a break at 3-2 in that third set but won the next four games to win after two hours and eight minutes and backing her clash with Bouzkova to also go the distance looks a worthwhile play.

