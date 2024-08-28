US Open day four predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Thompson can claim scalp of Hurkacz

Where to watch the US Open

Live on Sky Sports, from 4pm Thursday

Best bets

Jordan Thompson to beat Hubert Hurkacz

1pt 9-5 Paddy Power

Caroline Dolehide to win 2-0 vs Sara Errani

1pt 4-5 bet365, Hills

David Goffin -1.5 sets vs Adrian Mannarino

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

US Open day four preview

Attention switches back to the top halves of the US Open on Thursday with men and women's top seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek in action in the second round.

There is also plenty of British interest with 25th Jack Draper playing Facundo Diaz Acosta and 31st seed Katie Boulter up against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Jordan Thompson vs Hubert Hurkacz

The US Open has historically been Hubert Hurkacz's weakest Grand Slam and that unwanted streak could continue.

Hurkacz has now reached the second round stage on six occasions but never gone any further and he could come unstuck against Jordan Thompson.

Australian Thompson barely broke a sweat in his opening 6-1 6-3 6-2 dismantling of Constant Lestienne and he featured in four hard-court events in North America in the build-up to Flushing Meadows.

He was a finalist at the Atlanta Open in July and can defy the odds against Hurkacz, who needed two tiebreaks to see off Timofey Skatov in the first round.

Caroline Dolehide vs Sara Errani

One of the stories of the first round in New York was the exit of 11th seed Danielle Collins in her final US Open and the player who defeated her, Caroline Dolehide, could be worth a watch.

Dolehide recovered from a heavy defeat in the first set to beat Collins 1-6 7-5 6-4 and was a semi-finalist at the Washington Citi Open earlier this month.

She could be worth backing to win in straight sets against Sara Errani, who has been short of hard-court game time and was dumped out of the WTA Cincinnati in the qualifiers.

David Goffin vs Adrian Mannarino

David Goffin warmed up for this year's US Open with a run to the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open, beating three seeded players in the process, and he made a bright start at Flushing Meadows.

The experienced Belgian defeated 22nd seed Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets last time out and can follow up with a comfortable win against Adrian Mannarino, who had lost ten matches in a row prior to the US Open.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.