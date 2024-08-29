US Open day five predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: In-form Aussie can push Djokovic

Parimatch are offering new customers £40 in free bets when they bet £10 on the 2024 US Open.

Where to watch the US Open in the UK

Live on Sky Sports, from 4pm Friday

Best bets for Friday's US Open matches

Novak Djokovic to beat Alexei Popyrin & both players to win a set

2pts 6-4 Hills

Jiri Lehecka

1pt 5-2 Hills, Paddy Power

Paula Badosa to win 2-0

2pts 5-6 bet365

Emma Navarro -2.5 games

1pt 17-20 Hills

Friday's US Open predictions

Soaring New York temperatures have made for an attritional start to the US Open but, while the mercury is expected to drop ahead of Friday's third-round matches, the on-court action is starting to heat up with a number of big names facing tough tests on day five.

Chief among them is reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic, who meets in-form Aussie Alexei Popyrin for a place in round four, while women's champion Coco Gauff is also set for a tough examination when she faces Elina Svitolina.

Alexei Popyrin vs Novak Djokovic predictions

Djokovic was not at his best in Wednesday's second-round match, edging past Laslo Djere when his opponent was forced to retire with an injury, but the legendary Serb should enjoy cooler conditions against Popyrin.

However, Djokovic could again be made to work by the Sydneysider, who achieved by far the best result of his career when winning a Masters 1000 title in Montreal at the start of the month.

Popyrin hasn't put a foot wrong in New York, beating Soonwoo Kwon and Pedro Martinez in straight sets, and he's battled well in two Grand Slam clashes with Djokovic this year, losing by a 3-1 scoreline at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He can win a set in defeat.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka predictions

Both Andrey Rublev and Jiri Lehecka came from two sets down to win their second-round matches and the pair look poised for another gruelling contest which Lehecka has a chance of winning at a decent price.

Rublev, beaten by Popyrin in the Montreal final, is the higher-ranked player but Lehecka has a lot of potential and he's produced some promising results since returning from a back injury, most notably beating Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati.

He will have to step up against Rublev but he's beaten the 26-year-old in two of their three hard-court meetings.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Paula Badosa predictions

Elena-Gabriela Ruse caused a shock when beating Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in round two at Flushing Meadows but the qualifier could see her run ended by a resurgent Spaniard Paula Badosa, who can win in straight sets.

While Ruse impressed in dispatching Krejcikova, former world number two Badosa is edging back to her best, winning the Citi Open title at the beginning of the month and reaching the semi-finals in Cincinnati. Six of her last seven matches have resulted in straight-sets victories.

Emma Navarro vs Marta Kostyuk predictions

New Yorker Emma Navarro is into the third round in the Big Apple for the first time and she can continue her rapid progress while covering a 2.5-game handicap against Marta Kostyuk.

Navarro crushed Anna Blinkova and Arantxa Rus in her first two US Open matches, winning all four sets 6-1.

In Kostyuk, she meets an opponent whom she beat in Toronto earlier this month. The Ukrainian was workmanlike in her second-round win over Harriet Dart and could struggle to stop Navarro.

