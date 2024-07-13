Shanghai Masters outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Selby may end the Rocket's winning run

Where to watch Shanghai Masters

Live on Eurosport 2 and Discovery+, from 7am Monday

Best bets for the Shanghai Masters

Mark Selby

1pt each-way 10-1 general

Shanghai Masters predictions

The Shanghai Masters signals the start of the snooker season proper and all eyes will be on Ronnie O’Sullivan as he bids to defend his crown and win the tournament for the fifth time in a row.

There was no competition from 2020 to 2022 due to Covid-19 but normal service resumed last year as the Rocket defeated Luca Brecel 11–9 in the final, highlighting his love for lucrative events in China.

A tournament featuring 24 invited players, including the world's top 16, the Shanghai Masters has been a staple on the professional snooker circuit since 2007.

It is known where the top 16 stand in the draw but the placing of the wildcards is made during the opening ceremony on Sunday which complicates matters somewhat.

Last year these consisted of inexperienced Chinese players so the seeds are unlikely to have many problems and it is easy to see why O’Sullivan is a strong favourite.

However, he could meet home favourite Ding Junhui in the quarter-final and Judd Trump in the semis, so there are reasons to take him on as 5-2 market leader, especially given that he also failed to top the first stage of his Championship League group last month.

So the bottom half of the draw could be the place to go and Mark Selby, a semi-finalist last year, may represent the each-way value.

Having failed to win a ranking title last season, which excludes the Championship League, Selby should be motivated to make a strong start and he could have a decent draw to work with.

Jamie Jones followed by Mark Allen looks his toughest route to the final four while reigning world champion Kyren Wilson, Shaun Murphy and John Higgins are all possible semi-final opponents.

But the semi-final is played over a best-of-19 frame format, which may give four-time world champion Selby the edge if it makes it that far.

