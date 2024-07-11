Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:28 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:28 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby Union tips

USA vs Scotland predictions and international rugby tips: Giant winger to stand tall

Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for USA vs Scotland in Washington DC on Friday

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe scored a hat-trick of tries against England in this year's Six Nations
Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe scored a hat-trick of tries against England in this year's Six NationsCredit: Stu Forster

Where to watch USA vs Scotland

TNT Sports 1, 11pm Friday

Best bet

Duhan van der Merwe to score two or more tries
2pts 4-6 bet365

USA vs Scotland predictions

Scotland fielded a much-changed side featuring five debutants in last week's 73-12 defeat of Georgia but recall many of their big guns to face the USA in Washington on Friday.

The US Eagles are ranked four places above Canada at 18th in the world and are given a handicap start of around 50 points for this clash.

Although the introduction of Major League Rugby in 2018 has helped build the sport in the US, the national team has been in decline and failed to qualify for last year's World Cup. They did beat Scotland 30-29 in Houston in 2018 but this looks set to be a comfortable win for the tourists.

The USA have played one Test this year, losing 22-20 to Romania last week. The Eagles struggled at times to cope with the pace of Romania's movement and offloads, and that could be costly against a strong Scotland backline.

Adam Hastings returns at fly-half for the Scots and with outstanding attackers Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones outside him and a back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn Rowe, Scotland should look to be running in tries from out wide.

Giant winger Van der Merwe, who bagged five tries at this year's Six Nations, two against Wales and three against England, could be the man to cash in.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inRugby Union tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRugby Union tips
more inBetting offers
more inRugby Union tips
more inBetting offers