USA vs Scotland predictions and international rugby tips: Giant winger to stand tall

Where to watch USA vs Scotland

TNT Sports 1, 11pm Friday

Best bet

Duhan van der Merwe to score two or more tries

2pts 4-6 bet365

USA vs Scotland predictions

Scotland fielded a much-changed side featuring five debutants in last week's 73-12 defeat of Georgia but recall many of their big guns to face the USA in Washington on Friday.

The US Eagles are ranked four places above Canada at 18th in the world and are given a handicap start of around 50 points for this clash.

Although the introduction of Major League Rugby in 2018 has helped build the sport in the US, the national team has been in decline and failed to qualify for last year's World Cup. They did beat Scotland 30-29 in Houston in 2018 but this looks set to be a comfortable win for the tourists.

The USA have played one Test this year, losing 22-20 to Romania last week. The Eagles struggled at times to cope with the pace of Romania's movement and offloads, and that could be costly against a strong Scotland backline.

Adam Hastings returns at fly-half for the Scots and with outstanding attackers Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones outside him and a back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn Rowe, Scotland should look to be running in tries from out wide.

Giant winger Van der Merwe, who bagged five tries at this year's Six Nations, two against Wales and three against England, could be the man to cash in.

