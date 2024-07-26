Uruguay vs Scotland predictions & international rugby betting tips: Van der Merwe set for another explosive start

Where to watch Uruguay vs Scotland

You can watch Uruguay v Scotland on TNT Sports 2 & BBC Scotland, 8pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

D van der Merwe first tryscorer

1pt 5-1 bet365

Uruguay vs Scotland predictions

Scotland's lengthy summer tour comes to an end with a fourth Test in four weeks and coach Gregor Townsend has again heavily rotated his squad to avoid the risk of fatigue.

There are 13 changes from the side that beat Chile 52-6 last week and the Scots are asked to give up a handicap in the mid-40s.

Uruguay showed up well when staying within big handicaps in Rugby World Cup defeats to France and Italy while they were 69-point underdogs in their 73-0 loss to New Zealand and they also beat Namibia.

Scotland have been slow into gear in some matches on this tour – they went behind to Canada and Chile, while it took more than 20 minutes to get their first try last week.

They looked a lot sharper against the USA when chief weapon Duhan van der Merwe crossed within six minutes. The big winger starts again in Montevideo and looks worth backing to make another explosive start.

