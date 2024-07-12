South Africa vs Ireland predictions and second Test tips: Tried and tested formula set to work again for Boks

Where to watch South Africa vs Ireland

South Africa vs Ireland predictions

South Africa have won the last two Rugby World Cups by sticking with their formula of set-piece strength, physicality at the breakdown and pragmatic kicking, and they stuck to their guns in last week's first Test victory over Ireland in Pretoria.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has named the same team to start Saturday's next meeting in Durban and it's hard to stray from the idea that we are going to see another tight battle that goes the Springboks' way.

Ireland fronted up well in the physical exchanges last week and won't face the challenge of altitude. But while the thin air of the Highveld takes its toll on players late on in games, just as tough a test is the famed Bok bench and the power they can unleash against tiring opponents. A crucial penalty try from a five-metre scrum with minutes to go underlined how South Africa are able to keep turning the screw right up to the final whistle.

Unlike Erasmus, Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made changes including dropping the experienced Peter O'Mahony to the bench and handing the captain's armband to Caelan Doris. Tadhg Beirne moves from the second row to take O'Mahony's number six shirt and James Ryan starts in the second row, giving the Ireland pack more bulk and presence.

But the Irish have also suffered some key injuries that have affected the spine of their team. Hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Craig Casey have both failed to recover from injuries they picked up last week while centre Bundee Aki also misses out.

Last week's 27-20 success for the Boks was the sixth time in the last seven meetings a single score has separated the teams so backing another home win by a margin of one to 12 points again looks the standout bet.

