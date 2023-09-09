Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Fiji predictions and betting tips: Fiji can make a flying start

Where to watch Wales v Fiji

ITV1 & S4C, 8pm Sunday

Best bet

Fiji

1pts 15-8 bet365

Wales v Fiji odds

Wales 4-7

Fiji 15-8

Draw 33-1

Wales v Fiji h andicap

Wales -4

Fiji +6

Wales v Fiji preview

Conditions could be key when Wales face off against Fiji on a balmy night in Bordeaux.

The pair are part of a stacked Pool C, also featuring two-time winners Australia and a combative Georgia side, with minnows Portugal returning to the World Cup after 16 years and likely to provide five points to each of their opponents.

Australia are the favourites to top the pool but Eddie Jones's decision to pick an inexperienced squad has placed the Wallabies in real jeopardy. Wales are in a similar position, with Warren Gatland having also made wholesale changes since returning as head coach to replace Wayne Pivac.

Five of Wales's starting lineup on Sunday will be making their World Cup debuts, including captain Jac Morgan, and another quintet are expected to be handed their first appearances at the global showpiece off the bench.

However, there is still a smattering of experience in the Welsh 15, with a spine of Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar and Liam Williams all experts in 'Warrenball'.

After a tumultuous build-up, Gatland is expected to keep things tight, which could prove wise with the temperature still expected to be around 30C come kick-off.

The heat will not worry the Fijians, who will be full of confidence after winning this summer's Pacific Nations Cup, pushing France close and beating England at Twickenham.

The architect of that landmark win over the Red Rose, Caleb Muntz, has since succumbed to a knee injury and will miss the tournament. However, his emergence this summer has only been a small part of Fiji's progress since winning just one game during a shambolic 2019 World Cup campaign.

Coach Simon Raiwalui has built on the work of predecessor Vern Cotter and the squad's fitness and discipline have undoubtedly improved since his appointment in February.

The injury to Muntz aside, Fiji's preparations have been perfect and their newfound structure complements their customary flair with ball in hand.

Wales will look to keep the game tight but their pack lacks mobility. That contrasts with the Fijians, who will also have the bonus of bringing Levani Botia and Semi Radradra off the bench.

The Pacific nation last made the quarter-finals in 2007, the last time the World Cup was held in France, and they could enhance their prospects of a repeat performance with a statement win in Bordeaux.

Teams

Wales: L Williams; L Rees-Zammit, G North, N Tompkins, J Adams; D Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, R Elias, T Francis, W Rowlands, A Beard, A Wainwright, J Morgan, T Faletau

Replacements: E Dee, C Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, T Reffell, T Williams, S Costelow, R Dyer

Fiji: I Droasese: S Ravutaumada, W Nayacalevu, S Radradra, V Habosi; T Tela, F Lomani; E Mawi, S Matavesi, L Tagi, I Nasilasila, T Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, A Tuisue, L Tagitagivalu, V Mata

Replacements: T Ikanivere, P Ravai, M Doge, T Mayanavanua, L Botia, S Kuruvoli, J Tuisova, S Maqala

