Rugby World Cup 2023 top tryscorer predictions and rugby union betting tips: All Black sensation Jordan the pick to top the charts

Best bets

Will Jordan top tournament tryscorer

2pts each-way 15-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jordie Barrett top tournament points scorer

1pt each-way 66-1 bet365

Akaki Tabutsadze top Georgia tryscorer

3pts 5-1 BoyleSports

Rugby World Cup top tryscorer preview

Betting on the top tryscorer at a Rugby World Cup is always a conundrum, as the contests with most tries tend to be one-sided pool games in which the favourites will invariably rest their big guns.

Four years ago New Zealand backs Rieko Ioane and Sevu Reece topped the betting, but while Reece bagged a brace in an 11-try mauling of Namibia, he sat out the 63-0 win over Canada, which was to be Ioane’s only start.

Plenty of players will be thrilled to take on some of the weakest defences in world rugby, but will they get the chance, or will they be kept back to keep them fresh for more important games which are likely to see fewer scores?

It’s hard to second-guess coaches’ intentions but the teams to focus on can be narrowed down by looking at their pool opponents.

New Zealand are always worth looking at and they topped the charts in 2019 with 36 tries scored – and that was despite the fact their match against Italy was cancelled. Next best were South Africa with 33 tries having played a game more.

Of those 36 tries, 20 came in pool thrashings of Canada and Namibia, and the All Blacks’ pool campaign looks set to be just as one-sided as they face Namibia again plus Uruguay and Italy.

Head coach Ian Foster will pick his strongest team for the opening match with France and then no doubt ring the changes, but with three pool contests to come before the quarter-finals, he will have to give everyone some game time to keep them fresh.

Will Jordan is among the favourites, along with Damien Penaud of France, who face the same pool opponents.

But Jordan could be the one to back given he has started the All Blacks’ last four matches, scoring in two of them, and has featured on the wing and at full-back.

His scoring record leaps off the page – 23 tries in 25 Test matches – and he looks sure to get a crack in at least one of the All Blacks’ matches against tier-two sides.

Jordan’s teammate Mark Telea features highly in the betting and he was joint-top scorer in Super Rugby this year with 13 tries for the Blues.

But another All Black to support could be utility back Jordie Barrett, this time in the points scorer market.

One of three Barrett brothers in the squad, Jordie is less of a first-team regular but his versatility makes him a strong contender to start against the weaker nations.

He lined up on the wing against Canada in 2019, scoring a try, and then at fly-half against Namibia, adding another try and eight conversions.

Jordie featured in wins over Australia and Argentina this year, scoring a try against the Pumas and is worth chancing at a big price.

Players from outside the top-tier teams rarely feature in the tryscoring charts although Kotaro Matsushima of Japan made the places in 2019 as the Brave Blossoms reached the quarter-finals.

Georgia appear to boast that kind of star man in winger Akaki Tabutsadze who looks a generous price at 5-1 to lead the way for the Lelos.

Tabutsadze scored eight tries in the Rugby Europe Championship this year, including a hat-trick against Germany and two against Spain, and while they will face stronger opposition at the World Cup, he is clearly a focal point of Georgia’s attack and has 26 tries in as many Tests.

Georgia’s pool rivals include Portugal, whom they beat 38-11 in the Rugby Europe Championship, with Tabutsadze scoring two of their six tries.

