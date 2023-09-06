Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool C predictions and team-by-team guide: Conditions are right for Fiji to excite

Best bet

Pool C preview

Pool C at the Rugby World Cup is wide open, featuring four sides who will genuinely fancy their chances of qualification.

Australia, Wales and Fiji meet for the fourth time in five tournaments and, just like in 2019, are joined by Georgia, who made a statement by winning in Cardiff last year.

That result contributed to Wayne Pivac's sacking and the WRU reappointed the man who guided them to the semi-finals in 2011 and 2019, Warren Gatland. A similar situation preceded Eddie Jones's return to the Wallabies and both countries have wiped the slate clean by selecting youthful squads.

The pressure could be off, allowing them to play with freedom but they face a well-rounded Fiji, the powerful Georgians and underdogs Portugal.

Jones is an expert at masterminding World Cup campaigns but Gatland is just as wily and his team should qualify. However, there remains a feeling the Fijians are being underestimated and with the physicality to match Georgia, they could win Pool C.

The temperature in Bordeaux is set to touch 30C when they face Wales in the opening round, and Fiji have a real chance of making a winning start.

In a group where three wins might be enough to seal top spot, they are the team to watch.

Team-by-team guide

Australia

Eddie Jones appears to be building Australia's narrative around himself to take the pressure off his players after rolling the dice by picking a youthful 33.

With former mainstays jettisoned, Jones' selection hints at him looking ahead to the 2027 tournament on home soil and Will Skelton is the reluctant captain of a squad that includes 15 players aged 24 or under.

Star backs Samu Kerevi, Marika Korobiete and Mark Nawaqanitawase can provide tries, but will they be given a platform?

Jones' returns have been diminishing since leading England to the 2019 final and his bullish selection could backfire.

Strengths

Australia's youthful make-up means they can play without pressure and Jones will not be short of tactical ideas.

Weaknesses

As ever, their scrum is a worry, with centurion James Slipper a doubt for the opener against Georgia with a foot injury, while his fellow forwards lack punch.

Prospects

With the pressure off, the Wallabies can look to play but face a real battle to get through the group and may fail to make the knockout stages for the first time.

Wales

Wales have had a tumultuous build-up to the tournament, but in Warren Gatland they have a coach well versed in preparing his teams to perfection.

Their young squad is reminiscent of 2011 when they reached the last four, an achievement they replicated four years ago.

Expect commentators to mention 'Warrenball' as his side goes back to basics, with co-captains Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan leading from the front and Dan Biggar kicking his goals and finding the corners.

Don't anticipate anything too flashy from the Welsh - but under Gatland, when has that ever been an issue?

Strengths

Wales will be well prepared and Gatland is an expert at designing a gameplan that troubles opponents.

Weaknesses

Both the scrum and line-out are a concern but Gatland will not have wasted a second on the training paddock and may have done enough to tighten them up.

Prospects

A winning start against Fiji looks crucial but the conditions could play their part. They should still have enough to beat the Wallabies and Georgia and if they make it through, anything is possible.

Fiji

After a strong summer that saw them dominate the Pacific Nations Cup, Fiji pushed France hard and then delivered by beating England at Twickenham.

Can they now capitalise on their form by qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time since 2007? They memorably beat Wales on that occasion but will need to recover from the blow of losing number ten Caleb Muntz to a knee injury on the eve of the tournament.

Muntz's pragmatism has been key to his country's recent improvement and it now looks like it will be up to Teti Tela to provide requisite structure to complement the flair players outside him.

Crucially, coach Simon Raiwalui has made a point to improve fitness levels within the squad so they are ready to go the full 80 minutes.

Strengths

Despite their newfound pragmatism, Fiji still have players such as Levani Botia, Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra and can attack from anywhere.

Weaknesses

The Fijians still have a habit of going walkabout in defence, while there are also worries about their set-piece.

Prospects

Fiji are far more complete than in past tournaments and could top the pool. However, it would be a surprise if they go beyond their previous best of a quarter-final.

Georgia

Georgia's win in Cardiff last November laid down a marker and provided further evidence that they deserve greater recognition.

Making it to the knockout stages of a World Cup would be a real statement and their brilliant scrum and disciplined defence, coached by 2003 World Cup winner Joe Worsley, will only help.

Encouraging warm-up wins against Romania and the USA were tempered by a 33-6 defeat in Scotland, albeit they led 6-0 at the break before being blown away as the game opened up.

The Lelos carry a threat out wide but look short in the halves. However, if there is a tournament where their build-up suggests they can cause an upset, this is it.

Strengths

Georgia are arguably better without the ball, with their scrum consistently excellent and a similar grit underpinning their defence.

Weaknesses

A lack of craft in attack could limit their scoring opportunities, although full-back Davit Niniashvili is one to watch.

Prospects

Expect a spirited showing from Georgia, who will trouble Australia in their opener, beat Portugal and push Fiji and Wales close.

Portugal

After eliminating the USA to qualify, Portugal return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years and will hope for more of the luck than accompanied their journey to France.

First, Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to their disqualification and Os Lobos being awarded four points. Then, Spain's fielding of an ineligible player in 2021 and 2022 saw them penalised and the Portuguese bumped up to the final qualification tournament.

This is unlikely to be a Hollywood tale where a series of similar near misses sees them score more upsets. Portugal lost all four games in 2007 and face the same fate.

Strengths

Passion will be a driving force for the Portuguese, while they also have smatterings of talent, most notably Rodrigo Marta, who, at 23, is already his country's record tryscorer.

Weaknesses

A lack of top-level quality is obvious, while not all of their squad are full-time. Multi-talented captain Tomos Appleton is also a dentist.

Prospects

Bleak, but qualification was a massive achievement and losing all four games would by no means be a disgrace.

