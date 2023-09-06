Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool B predictions and team-by-team guide: Take a chance on improving Scots

Best bet

Scotland to qualify

Pool B preview

In a tight betting contest between South Africa and Ireland, it’s tempting to get with ever-improving Scotland to cause an upset.

The Scots are ranked fifth in the world, as high as they have ever been, and have picked up wins against England, France and Australia since the last World Cup and stood up well in their warm-up matches.

The problem is that their pool rivals Ireland and South Africa have dominant records against them.

Scotland have lost their last eight meetings with Ireland, a run going back to 2018, while the record stands at one win in 15 and seven straight defeats against the Springboks.

Scotland’s preparations have been intriguing though as they’ve taken on France twice and Georgia, both teams known for their powerful packs, and it may be that they are targeting their opening clash with South Africa, who have lost their first pool game at the last two tournaments.

If Scotland could spring a surprise they have a week off before matches against Tonga and Romania then a final showdown with Ireland, so it would be no surprise to see the Scots give everything first up.

Scotland are 5-1 to make the quarter-finals, a slightly bigger price than they are to beat the Boks on Sunday. It may be a throwaway bet but backing the Scots to qualify appeals more than trying to find a group winner between the big two at short prices.

Team-by-team guide

South Africa

The Springboks’ success at the 2019 World Cup put them level with New Zealand as three-time winners and their form going into the tournament makes them contenders for back-to-back triumphs.

A resounding 35-7 win over the All Blacks in their final warm-up sent out a big statement, but the Boks will have to carry that form right through the tournament.

With three tier-one sides in the pool, and an opening clash with Scotland, ranked fifth in the world, the holders face a long haul.

Strengths

The traditional Springbok gameplan based on a powerful pack and set-piece, pragmatic kicking and controlling territory is made for knockout rugby success.

Weaknesses

Losing fly-half Handre Pollard is a huge blow, especially given the questions marks over the goalkicking of replacement Manie Libbok.

Prospects

A tough pool draw and potentially the hardest quarter-final opposition, so the Boks can’t afford to be slow into their stride.

Ireland

It has been an impressive build-up to this tournament for Ireland, including a historic series win in New Zealand last summer and a Grand Slam this year.

Ireland fully deserve their world number one status, and they have looked a really cohesive unit.

But they face a tough pool and the fixture schedule hasn’t been kind, while their record of never reaching a semi-final will add pressure.

Strengths

Under Andy Farrell Ireland have become supremely well organised and their relentless attacking in waves has proved hard to resist.

Weaknesses

A lack of depth in key areas, and there have to be concerns over fly-half Johnny Sexton, who has not played since the Six Nations due to injury and suspension and is retiring after the tournament at 38.

Prospects

Their games against Scotland and South Africa fall at the end of their pool campaign meaning they would need to win five successive matches against tier-one teams to lift the trophy, and that may catch up with Ireland.

Scotland

Scotland are a much improved side but have been hit and miss at World Cups – edged by a point in a controversial quarter-final defeat in 2015, then going out in the pool stage in 2019.

They have been handed a tough draw and although the Scots have claimed some big scalps in recent years, pool rivals Ireland and South Africa have pretty dominant head-to-head records.

The focus in their build-up appears to have been taking on teams with powerful forward units such as France and Georgia, and they will be ready for battle.

Strengths

Star players in the backline including fly-half Finn Russell and powerhouse winger Duhan van der Merwe.

Weaknesses

Their forwards will face a huge test against four opponents renowned for the strength of their packs.

Prospects

Reaching the quarter-finals looks a long shot but Scotland look sure to put a big fight in their key matches and it could be worth backing them to be involved in some close contests.

Tonga

Traditionally the weakest of the Pacific Nations, Tonga have benefited from the rule change allowing players who have represented other nations to switch allegiance.

It has meant that former All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau are ready to be let loose in their backline, and that’s a big boost for a team who unlike Samoa and Fiji have been more about power up front than pace out wide.

There will be memories of the huge upset they caused against France in the 2011 pool stage, although that wasn’t enough to get them into the quarter-final and they face a tough pool stage this time against three of the top five sides in the world.

Strengths

The addition of Fekitoa and Piutau gives them a better balance and more scoring power can help them in handicap bets.

Weaknesses

Unlike Samoa and Fiji there is less of a concentration of players in the same Super Rugby outfit.

Prospects

They should see off Romania and may be more competitive than expected in their big games.

Romania

Romania were disqualified from the 2019 Rugby World Cup for fielding an ineligible player in qualifying and that eight-year absence from the top table may be keenly felt.

The Oaks are coached by former fly-half Eugen Apjok having had overseas coaches for the last ten years in Lynn Howells, Thomas Lievremont and Andy Robinson.

Past World Cup teams also boasted a few players who played their trade in the Top 14, usually in the front row, but their current squad is mostly home-based or from the lower French leagues.

Star man Toulon winger Atila Septar has withdrawn from the squad and the feeling is that this group of players are in for a tough time.

Strengths

Scrum power has usually been a Romanian trademark.

Weaknesses

The loss of Septar takes away their only top-flight talent.

Prospects

Heavy warm-up defeats to USA, Georgia and Italy, in which they scored a total of 30 points, look to have set the pattern for the Oaks’ campaign.

