Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Namibia predictions and rugby union tips: McKenzie can be creative force for All Blacks

Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for New Zealand v Namibia in Rugby World Cup Pool A on Friday

Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half for New Zealand against Namibia
Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half for New Zealand against NamibiaCredit: Gaspafotos/MB Media

Where to watch New Zealand v Namibia

ITV1, 8pm Friday

Best bet

New Zealand to win by 61 to 70 points
1pt 4-1 bet365

D McKenzie man of the match
1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

New Zealand v Namibia Handicaps

New Zealand -72
Namibia +73

New Zealand and Namibia predictions

New Zealand and Namibia meet in the pool stage for the third Rugby World Cup in succession and it's safe to say that the African side's search for a first World Cup win in 22 attempts looks set to go on.

The Welwitschias have suffered some heavy defeats, including a tournament record 142-0 reverse to Australia in 2003, and their average losing margin is a fraction over 60 points.

But Namibia have also been the handicap punter's friend, staying inside big lines in six of their seven pool matches at the last two World Cups - they fell one point short against Argentina in 2015.

Namibia were given a 78-point start against the All Blacks in 2015, which proved more than enough in a 58-14 defeat, while in 2019 the start was 70 points, the final scoreline 71-9.

This time 72 points is the figure bookmakers have settled on and it's a trappy number to get to grips with.

Past performances suggest the All Blacks will fall just short, as they have in all five pool matches against tier-two teams at the last two tournaments, but the early signs at this World Cup are that winning margins could be on the up and Namibia may be vulnerable.

Ireland's 82-8 win over Romania on the opening weekend eclipsed the biggest score and highest winning margins of 2019, while Namibia lost 52-8 to Italy, shipping seven tries, in their first game and the match stats don't bode well for this bigger test, especially totals of 42 defenders beaten and 42 missed tackles.

The All Blacks have rung a few changes from their opening game, and Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half. The Chiefs player is a creative talent and elusive runner and the All Blacks look sure to play a wide game and stretch the underdogs' shaky defence.

Rather than play the handicap at odds-on, a punt on a winning margin in the 60s looks worthwhile. And if McKenzie can prove to be the catalyst for a high-scoring display, he looks a good price at 5-1 for man-of-the-match honours.

Teams

New Zealand:  B Barrett; C Clarke, A Lienert-Brown, D Havili, L Fainga’anuku; D McKenzie, C Roigard; O Tuungafasi; S Taukei’aho, N Laulala, B Retallick, S Whitelock, L Jacobson, D Papali'i, A Savea 
Replacements:  D Coles, E de Groot, F Newell, S Barrett, T Vaa’i, A Smith, R Mo’unga, R Ioane 

Namibia: C Loubser; G Mouton, J Deysel, L R Malan, D Rossouw; T Swanepoel, D Stevens; J Benade, T van Jaarsveld, J Coetzee, J Retief, T Uanivi, W Conradie, P Gaoseb, R Hardwick
Replacements: L van der Westhuizen, D Sethie, H Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, A Booysen, M Katjijeko, J Theron, JC Greyling

Graham WoodsRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 September 2023Last updated 15:49, 14 September 2023
