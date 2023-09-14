Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Namibia predictions and rugby union tips: McKenzie can be creative force for All Blacks

Where to watch New Zealand v Namibia

ITV1, 8pm Friday

Best bet

New Zealand to win by 61 to 70 points

1pt 4-1 bet365

D McKenzie man of the match

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

New Zealand v Namibia Handicaps

New Zealand -72

Namibia +73





T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

New Zealand and Namibia predictions

New Zealand and Namibia meet in the pool stage for the third Rugby World Cup in succession and it's safe to say that the African side's search for a first World Cup win in 22 attempts looks set to go on.

The Welwitschias have suffered some heavy defeats, including a tournament record 142-0 reverse to Australia in 2003, and their average losing margin is a fraction over 60 points.

But Namibia have also been the handicap punter's friend, staying inside big lines in six of their seven pool matches at the last two World Cups - they fell one point short against Argentina in 2015.

Namibia were given a 78-point start against the All Blacks in 2015, which proved more than enough in a 58-14 defeat, while in 2019 the start was 70 points, the final scoreline 71-9.

This time 72 points is the figure bookmakers have settled on and it's a trappy number to get to grips with.

Past performances suggest the All Blacks will fall just short, as they have in all five pool matches against tier-two teams at the last two tournaments, but the early signs at this World Cup are that winning margins could be on the up and Namibia may be vulnerable.

Ireland's 82-8 win over Romania on the opening weekend eclipsed the biggest score and highest winning margins of 2019, while Namibia lost 52-8 to Italy, shipping seven tries, in their first game and the match stats don't bode well for this bigger test, especially totals of 42 defenders beaten and 42 missed tackles.

The All Blacks have rung a few changes from their opening game, and Damian McKenzie starts at fly-half. The Chiefs player is a creative talent and elusive runner and the All Blacks look sure to play a wide game and stretch the underdogs' shaky defence.

Rather than play the handicap at odds-on, a punt on a winning margin in the 60s looks worthwhile. And if McKenzie can prove to be the catalyst for a high-scoring display, he looks a good price at 5-1 for man-of-the-match honours.

Teams

New Zealand: B Barrett; C Clarke, A Lienert-Brown, D Havili, L Fainga’anuku; D McKenzie, C Roigard; O Tuungafasi; S Taukei’aho, N Laulala, B Retallick, S Whitelock, L Jacobson, D Papali'i, A Savea

Replacements: D Coles, E de Groot, F Newell, S Barrett, T Vaa’i, A Smith, R Mo’unga, R Ioane

Namibia: C Loubser; G Mouton, J Deysel, L R Malan, D Rossouw; T Swanepoel, D Stevens; J Benade, T van Jaarsveld, J Coetzee, J Retief, T Uanivi, W Conradie, P Gaoseb, R Hardwick

Replacements: L van der Westhuizen, D Sethie, H Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, A Booysen, M Katjijeko, J Theron, JC Greyling

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport